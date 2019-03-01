Mark English has scored an impressive victory in winning his 800m heat at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

English, a former European indoor silver medallist and outdoor bronze medallist, won in 1:49.38 to progress through to tomorrow night’s semi-finals.

The Donegal athlete came within a tenth of his lifetime best with a form-returning 1:46.92 last month, which saw him as the fastest this season going into his respective heat.

Zak Curran and Conall Kirk both bowed out in their 800m contests, off the back of Ciara Mageean qualifying for Sunday’s 1500m final.

Ireland’s Mark English wins his heat in the 800m. Photo:PA.

