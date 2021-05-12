Former Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Yeovil Town midfielder Marc Bircham has been announced as the new Waterford FC manager.

Bircham played over 270 games in the English football league but has never managed at senior level, and has most recently has acted as Technical Director at the Bahamas FA where he signed in March of 2020.

In May of last year, the Englishman was arrested in Florida for aggravated battery after using deadly weapon but is understood to have been released of all charges.

What to thank everyone for the love and support ive received off them all, it means so much

As you know legally I can’t say much but think this covers it perfectly . pic.twitter.com/XZQl919hqo — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) May 23, 2020

Bircham signs the day after his 42nd birthday, following a coaching career that saw him manage one game as a Caretaker for QPR in the absence of current Dundalk Director of Football Jim Magilton’s absence.

The Londoner was capped 19 times by Canada after qualifying through a grandparent, and was first team coach at Rangers from 2016-2018.

A statement from Waterford FC said that the manager is currently looking after his new side on Zoom.

The Blues forefitted this weekend’s game against Sligo due to a COVID case in the squad.

“Currently, Marc is addressing the senior team via Zoom having arrived in Ireland and is isolating as per Covid-19 protocols” read the statement. “It is hoped that Marc will be clear to commence training early next week and covid-19 tests pending, should be in the dugout for our home game against Derry City FC at the RSC on Friday the 21st of May.”

“We hope that you join us in wishing Marc the very best of luck in his new role.”