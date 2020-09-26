Boxing legend Mannny Pacquiao has seemingly confirmed he will fight Conor McGregor in a massive bout.

It comes after McGregor, 32, claimed he would take part in another big money boxing fight after his 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather.

In a series of tweets last night, McGregor addressed his UFC situation and claimed a bout against Pacquiao was on the cards.

He wrote: “Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement. Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts. Pushed for my own scheduled bouts.”

The Dubliner added: “I was pushing hard for the season. Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

“Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.”

He then spoke about a fight against the 41-year-old Filipino. “Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

Now it looks like Pacquiao, who is now a senator in the Philippines, has confirmed the fight.

A statement from his office said funds from the fight would be used for the Covid-19 relief effort in his native country.

A statement from Pacquiao’s office read: “For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year.

“The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.”