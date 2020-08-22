Update: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has left court in Greece, following his arrest over an alleged fight on the island of Mykonos.

Three men were taken into custody on Thursday, following assaults on a number of police officers.

Earlier: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is appearing in court in Greece, after being taken into custody on assault charges.

Local police say three men were arrested on Thursday on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire was one of the three arrested following an incident which ended with an altercation with police.

The head of the press office for the Hellenic Police’s South Aegean region confirmed there had been an altercation and an exchange of words with the police.

At the time of the arrest Manchester United said: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment.”