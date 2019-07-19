Shane Lowry made a flying start to the second round, four birdies at the first five holes taking him to the top of the leaderboard at eight under par with JB Holmes.

Shane Lowry of Ireland watches his shot from the rough on the 4th fairway during Day Two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile.

Justin Rose was also moving in the right direction on six under courtesy of an eagle from 10 feet on the 12th, while South Africa’s Justin Harding and Australian Cameron Smith were safely in the clubhouse on the same score.

Harding carded six birdies and an eagle in his 65, the lowest round of the week so far, with Smith posting a 66 containing six birdies and a solitary bogey.

The first of the Irish players on the Portrush Links were Darren Clarke and James Sugrue, The amateur champion Sugrue is one under with Clarke level

Padraig Harrington has picked up a shot today, he’s three over, Graeme McDowell is on two over, close to the projected cut line.

While Rory McIlroy has a mountain to climb to make the cut after an eight over par first round. He tees off after 3pm.

Tiger Woods is rallying to make the cut, now four over par through 13 holes after picking up four birdies so far today.