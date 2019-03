A big day in Croker tomorrow for the South East.

Waterford’s Galltir is in the intermediate final with Wexford’s St Martins in the Senior final.

Galltir manager Orla Fitzgerald and St. Martin’s boss JJ Doyle spoke on SportsBeat Roundup with Debbie Ridgard this evening, 2nd March.

Listen below for the road to Croker as well South East interest in the Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

