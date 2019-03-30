Ahead of the National League finals tomorrow, 31st March 2019, Debbie Ridgard caught up with Waterford hurling manager Paraic Fanning and Kilkenny Camogie‘s Anna Farrell.

Ursuline Waterford’s camogie team made history last weekend claiming the All-Ireland Senior A camogie title for the first time.

Player on the squad Ciara Sullivan and coaches Emily Dermody and Conor O’Toole talk about the success of the young school team.

From Wexford Youths Women, McKenna Davidson speaks about her visa restrictions that are preventing the striker from finishing up the football season with one of the top teams in the country.

Next Friday, 5th April 2019, a charity boxing event is set to take place in Co. Kilkenny in aid of TeacTom.

Kilkenny’s Fight Into Light Boxing co promoters Barry Delaney and Owen Doyle chat about the importance of the trust and the fight night at O Loughlins Gaels.

