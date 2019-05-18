Photo credit: Tullow Amateur Boxing Club

Last night the Girls boxing Championships were held at the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin.

37 titles were claimed including South East representation from the likes of Lauren Mullally from Rosslare, Co. Wexford and Leah O’Gorman from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

On the night, Carlow’s Chloe Black wasn’t allowed compete due to the fact that she also partakes in Muay Thai.

Absolutely devastated ( Please share everyone) by what happened in the National Boxing Stadium tonight. A second… Posted by Tullow Amateur Boxing CLUB on Friday, May 17, 2019

Coaches Anthony Abbey and Levina Kavanagh from Tullow Amateur Boxing Club spoke to SportsBeat’s Debbie Ridgard about Chloe and the events at the National Boxing Stadium.

The IABA has been contacted for comment.

Listen to the interview in full below.

SportsBeat Roundup running order

00.00-06.18 : Tom Elmes Wexford Youths Women

06.18- 14.02 : Anthony Abbey and Levina Kavanagh from Tullow Amateur Boxing Club

14.02-17.16 : Waterford hurling manager Pauric Fanning

17.16-19.40 : Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy

19.40-24.06 : Shane Long April South East Sports Star Award winner