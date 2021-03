This summer’s Lions tour to South Africa will go ahead as planned.

An eight-match tour will begin against the Stormers in Cape Town on July 3rd.

The Lions are due to play three tests against the World Cup-winning Springboks starting on July 24th.

It’s believed a contingency plan of playing on home soil was cost-prohibitive.

It’s not yet known whether fans will be allowed to attend the games in South Africa, or whether overseas fans will be permitted.