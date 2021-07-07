The British and Irish Lions tour has been cast into further doubt after the representative side has confirmed a member of its management team has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Lions says the individual and four close contacts – including two players and two members of staff – are being isolated and assessed at the team hotel, while all members of the touring party have since been PCR tested.

It’s as South Africa’s test against Georgia, scheduled for Johannesburg on Friday, has been cancelled because of COVID-19 cases in both camps.

The Springbok playing and support staff returned 12 positive tests for COVID-19 this week, while Georgia had four.

The kick-off time has been pushed back a second time to 8pm South-African time (7pm Irish time) in order to facilitate a further round of PCR testing among the squad.

Iain Henderson is due to captain the side.

Bundee Aki also starts, with tour captain Conor Murray, Wexford’s Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan all on the bench.

“We have followed all necessary precautions since the start of the Tour, which included regular testing and rigorous COVID-19 counter measure planning and protocols,” said Ben Calveley, Managing Director for the British & Irish Lions.

“Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of the entire touring party, which is why we quickly isolated the players and staff upon receiving the news of the positive result.

“Everyone has subsequently been lateral flow and PCR tested. The Medical Advisory Group await the results of the PCR testing in order to make a decision on tonight’s game.

“The five individuals effected will be monitored closely during isolation and receive the best possible medical attention as we await the results of their PCR tests.

“Further updates will follow in due course.”