Leona Maguire is set to play the first ‘major’ of her career.

The Cavan woman has won a 36-hole qualifier in Arizona to seal a place at the US Women’s Open in South Carolina.

Maguire has said that she cannot wait to play her first major in Charleston calling it one of her favourite cities.

She took to social media to post a photo of a letter from the US Golf Association congratulating her on securing a place in the Championship.

Stephanie Meadow will also tee it up at the Country Club of Charleston from May 30 after rounds of 66 and 68 saw her finish second to Yuka Saso of the Philippines at Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta.

The Jordanstown native carded rounds of 67 and 71 to win the 36-hole qualifier at Pinnacle Creek Country Club in Arizona by three shots.

Meadow also took to Twitter to share her excitement saying: “US Open here I come! Happy to have qualified today with a total of -6.”

Further places in the field for the year’s second major championship will be decided by today’s 36-hole qualifier at Buckinghamshire Golf Club.

Additional reporting by PA