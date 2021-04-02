By Cillian Doyle.

Leinster were denied action at the RDS this evening as their match with Toulon was cancelled.

A member of the French squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The quarter-finals are due to take place next weekend, meaning there’s little chance of this game being rescheduled, and Leinster are likely to receive a walk-over.

If this does happen, Leo Cullen’s side will face either Exeter Chiefs or Lyon next weekend in the last eight of the competition.