By Joleen Murphy

The draw for the Leinster senior hurling and football championships have been made this morning.

In hurling, Wexford will play Laois, and the winners will take on Kilkenny in the semi-finals.

Antrim and Dublin will battle it out for the right to play Galway.


In football, if Wexford get past Wicklow, they’ll face All Ireland champions Dublin.

Carlow play Longford, with the winners to take on Meath.

Kildare face the winners of Louth versus Offaly, and Laois meet Westmeath.

