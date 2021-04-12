By Joleen Murphy

Leinster Rugby have announced plans for a test event which would see two-thousand spectators allowed into the R-D-S for a match.

The province have sent the plans to government which will assess the use of rapid antigen testing to allow the safe return of spectators.

The trial match could happen as early as next month with spectators tested on site pre-match and socially distanced in the stadium.

The Blues hope to use one of their Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup fixtures for the pilot scheme.

Meanwhile, the Departments of Health and Sport are working on plans to give Professional and elite athletes an exemption from mandatory hotel quarantine.

It could give the IRFU clearance to go ahead with Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations game between Ireland and France in Donnybrook as planned.

The venue has been in doubt due to France being added to the government’s list for mandatory hotel quarantine, which starts from Thursday.

Photo credit: File Pics at wikimedia