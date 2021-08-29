All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final

Cork 0-15

Kilkenny 1-14

Kevin Galvin

Down by five by the interval, back level in the dying moments, Kilkenny were ultimately left disappointed again at Croke Park, following a single point defeat against Cork in the second semi-final.

Cork captain Linda Collins scored just one point, having been left out of the starting fifteen, but that single score proved the winner, deep into injury time of a pulsating contest.

The Cats were left goalless, but could have raised the green flag in the opening few minutes, as Aoife Doyle should have pulled the trigger earlier, allowing Amy Lee in to intercept in the Cork goal.

That Brian Dowling’s side took just five of 16 scoring chances in the opening stanza is as much a reflection of the type of chances Kilkenny were limited to, as the lack of finishing ability itself, with Cork finishing the opening period with double the number of points – Chloe Sigerson with five of her own in an impressive showing.

The reigning All-Ireland champions were a different side when they emerged from the Croke Park tunnel, with three frees from Denise Gaule, punctuated by a goal from Mary O’Connell putting them back level with the Leesiders.

The credit for that largely goes to Miriam Walsh, who took down a high ball and having the presence of mind to pick out O’Connell with a handpass, to fire home past Norris.

And with the game going right down to the wire, Cats’ captain Meighan Farrell led from the front, with a superb block to deny Cork a goal that could have changed the tide. WHile in the background Orla Cronin – who had six points to her name – didn’t take kindly to Grace Walsh bundling her over in trying to retreat goalwards, striking the Tullaroan midfielder and seeing red from referee John Dermody.

However, Brian Dowling’s side couldn’t make the extra player count, and it was the Cork skipper that provided the winning score – Linda Collins, who was omitted from the starting fifteen – steading herself to fire over in injury time, and sending Cork back to the final.

Scorers:

Cork: O Cronin 0-6 (0-1 45′, 0-4f), C Sigerson 0-5 (0-1f), S McCarthy 0-1, K Mackey 0-1, L Collins 0-1.

Kilkenny: D Gaule 0-7 (0-7f), M O’Connell 1-0, K Power 0-2, K Doyle 0-1, K Nolan 0-1.

Referee: J Dermody (Westmeath).