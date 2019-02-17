Captain Scott Brown scored a last-gasp winner before being sent off as Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points with a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock as both sides finished with 10 men.

Fifteen minutes after Kilmarnock’s Kirk Broadfoot was sent off for a foul on Brown, the Hoops made the advantage count as Brown volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Celtic players celebrate in front of their fans after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Rugby Park. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

After scoring the goal, the Celtic skipper was then sent off for a second yellow card because of his celebrations as he rushed towards the fans.

Elsewhere, Motherwell recorded a sixth-successive league win after an error by Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle in stoppage time handed them a 2-1 win at Fir Park.

A 25-yard David Turnbull free-kick appeared to be going into stopper Doyle’s hands but the goalkeeper let the ball slip and it spun into the net at the death.

Jake Hastie, 19, gave Motherwell the lead as he fired home his fourth in three games.

Hearts’ Steven Naismith levelled after hitting the ball over goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and into the net.

Ben Garuccio was sent off for the visitors a minute before Turnbull’s winner for a tackle on Liam Grimshaw.

