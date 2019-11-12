UEFA Women’s European Championship qualifiers

Greece 1

Ireland 1

A crushing last minute goal from Anastasia Spyridonidou ended Ireland’s 100% record in Group I, in a 1-1 draw against Greece in Athens.

Amber Barrett had fired the Girls in Green ahead with a delightful chip 12 minutes into the encounter in the Greek capital, as Ireland led after a hot-tempered first-half that saw three of the hosts booked, along with Julie Russell.

Vera Pauw’s side battled throughout the second-half and created a number of chances, bringing in Leanne Kiernan and Stephanie Roche, however there was no place for Wexford Youths striker Rianna Jarrett.

Having already beaten Montenegro and Ukraine, it seemed that the Irish would be heading for a third consecutive victory in the group, until Spyridonidou seized on a miscleared set piece, firing past an off-balance Marie Hourihan in the Irish net.

Pauw’s charges now have until March to sit on the result, when they face Montenegro for the second time at the Tallaght Stadium.