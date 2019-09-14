Last year Tipperary’s ladies footballers were reeling from suffering relegation from the Senior status.

Despite playing Division One league football, beating Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn, the Premier County found themselves contesting the Intermediate championship this year, and now take on last year’s defeated finalists Meath to get back to the Senior grade at the first attempt.

“We weren’t overly pleased with how our semi-final went, we got quite complacent after 20 minutes” admitted the Ardfinnan defender, who features on this week’s SportsBeat Roundup.

“The blue and gold will be flying high here in Croke Park”.

This week we headed for the seaside to check out Tramore Golf Club, with both men and women’s sides in All-Ireland final action over the coming weeks.

We chatted to Kilkenny boxer Darren O’Neill as he faces his first pro fight at the age of 34.

And finally former European Tour player, and current Pro of Carlow Golf Club, Damien McGrane, joined us on the phone about his work back as a pro, and his recent Irish PGA Championship victory in Bunclody.