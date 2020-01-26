Five people have been killed in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California, today, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed.

“Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.

Avoid the area until further notice,” it posted.

There were reports of a downed helicopter at 10AM EST.

TMZ is reporting that NBA basketballer Kobe Bryant has been killed in the helicopter crash this morning.

The 41-year-old reportedly died when the private helicopter he was travelling in with at least three other people went down.