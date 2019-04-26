Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said in an interview that he believes both Liverpool FC and competitors Manchester City deserve to win the Premier League this season.

Asked whether he agreed they should both win, Klopp said yes, but “it still will not happen, probably”:

“We don’t only play to be champions at the end of the season. Yes, it’s the main aim, a big target, this team tries it for the first time and we are, obviously, pretty close at the moment.

We still have the chance to do it, we will see what happens until the end of the season but it’s the first time, not the last time.

“Just because the club is waiting for a long time, the people are waiting for a long time, that doesn’t make it any more likely.

“That we are that close, I would say, is rather surprising because last season we were 25 points behind. That doesn’t look like it will happen this year again.

“So that’s really, really good. That’s pretty much all I can say about it. It’s all good. We have to carry on and we will carry on, there’s no doubt about that.

“But in the end, still, only one team can be champion.