Kevin Galvin

Mary Fitzgerald saved the best till last at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Poland, to take home the bronze medal.

It’s Ireland’s second at the games, and a huge achievement by the Kilkenny woman, throwing a final effort of 7.35m after a consistent performance throughout the night to secure the bronze in Bydgoszcz.

“I was happy with the distance, I would have liked to have thrown a little further but really happy all the same,” Fitzgerald told Paralympics Ireland after the win in the F40 Shot Put event.

“Lots of stuff to work on but I think that puts me in a good position going to Tokyo, I know what needs to be worked on and now I’m looking forward to the next block of training going on to Tokyo.”

The event was won by European record older Renata Sliwinska, who threw a distance of 8.75 metres.