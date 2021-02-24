The former Irish rugby international Gary Halpin has sadly passed away at the age of 55.

The Kilkenny native was a regular squad member during the 1990s, and led an extended playing career in both England and Ireland as the game transitioned from amateur to professional.

Halpin played for Leinster, London Irish, and Harlequins in his club career.

Leinster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Leinster, @Harlequins, @londonirish and @IrishRugby prop Gary Halpin. Our thoughts are with Gary's family, friends, and all who knew him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.https://t.co/TLtCKa7ic1 pic.twitter.com/P9zn2Vp87n — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 24, 2021

Prop forward Halpin made 11 appearances for his country between 1990 and 1995, scoring a try against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in 1995.

The Kilkenny native also had an impressive athletics career, representing his country in the hammer and competing at the 1987 World Athletics Championships in Rome.

Image Credit: @CCRoscrea