After one false start due to Coronavirus, Mount Juliet will now host the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in July.

The European Tour have confirmed the tournament will be in the summer, and back at the originally proposed venue of the 2020 edition, before the pandemic caused a change of venue.

Kilkenny’s own Mount Juliet will host the tournament from July 1st to 4th, and it will be the penultimate stop before The Open at Sandwich.

It’s part of a schedule of 42 events confirmed by the European Tour this afternoon.

The prize fund on the banks of the River Nore will also increase to 3-million euro.