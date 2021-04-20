Holders Kilkenny await the winners of Laois and Wexford in the semi-finals of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The other last-four tie will see Galway play either Dublin or McDonagh Cup winners Antrim.

The draw has also been made this morning for the Leinster Senior Football Championship.

Six in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin will go to Wexford or Wicklow in the quarter-finals.

Mickey Harte’s first championship game in charge of Louth will see the Wee County play Offaly for the right to play Kildare in the last-eight.

Meath will face either Carlow or Longford in the quarters with the other last-eight clash pitting Westmeath against Laois.