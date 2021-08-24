Kevin Galvin

Tributes have been pouring in for former Kilkenny hurler Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien, who passed away last night.

James Stephens’ clubman O’Brien was an integral part of the successful Cats teams in the 1970s, winning All Ireland titles in 1972. 1974, 1975 and 1979 – playing alongside current Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

The midfielder, famed for his amazing solo runs, will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play with Kilkenny, named on the All-star team on four different occasions as well as being named Texaco Player of the year in 1975.

O’Brien also won four Kilkenny senior hurling titles as well as two Leinster and All Ireland crowns with James Stephens.

‘Chunky’ passed away peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, predeceased by his loving wife Judy, brother Paddy and sister Evelyn, much-loved father of Derek, Mark, Nicola and Liam.

He will be sorely missed by his loving family, brothers Eamonn and Kevin, sisters Lily and Pauline, son-in-law Mattie, daughters-in-law Bridget, Aisling and Donna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and all in the GAA Community.

A private funeral will take place on Thursday morning at St.Patrick’s Church in Kilkenny.

Photo: The 1978 All-Ireland final side / Kilkenny GAA