Kilkenny’s Mount Juliet is set to host the 2020 Irish Open tournament.

The event, which is to take place in May, will be the third time the course has hosted the event.

Mount Juliet Estate, the luxury five-star resort in Kilkenny has been announced as the host venue for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open May 28-31 2020.#Irelandsoutheast #Irishopen2020 pic.twitter.com/x72q1C9416 — Ireland South East (@IrelandSthEast) October 29, 2019

The last major events to take place on the grounds were the 2002 and 2004 WGC American Express Championship, which saw Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington play in front of record crowds.