Kilkenny’s Mount Juliet is set to host the 2020 Irish Open tournament.

The event, which is to take place in May, will be the third time the course has hosted the event.

The last major events to take place on the grounds were the 2002 and 2004 WGC American Express Championship, which saw Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington play in front of record crowds.


