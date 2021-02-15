Kilkenny pair Denise Gaule and Grace Walsh have been nominated for the Camogie Senior Player of the Year award.

They’re joined on the shortlist by Galway’s Shauna Healy.

Kilkenny were crowned All Ireland champions in December , thanks to a three-point win over Galway in the final, and both teams are sure to feature heavily when the Team of the Year is announced next month.

This year’s All Stars will be held virtually on March 6th and apart from the individual awards, no shortlists have been announced.

The Intermediate Player of the Year shortlist is made up of Antrim’s Maeve Kelly and Down pair Niamh Mallon and Sara-Louise Graffin.

Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly and Leanne Donnelly are in the running for the Junior Player of the Year with Cavan’s Róisín O’Keeffe.