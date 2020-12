Kevin Sheedy has been appointed manager of Waterford FC.

He will be assisted by Mike Newell.

A number of new signings will be announced over the coming days.

The club released a statement this evening on their website.

Waterford FC is delighted to appoint Kevin Sheedy as manager, assisted by Mike Newell.