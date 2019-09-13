Kerry have named an unchanged side for this evening’s All-Ireland football final replay with Dublin.

Jack Barry continues in midfield alongside David Moran.

While Adrian Spillane is named at corner-forward.

The Kingdom are hoping to stop Dublin’s drive for five titles in a row by claiming their 38th title altogether.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley, Brian Ó Beaglaoích; David Moran, Jack Barry; Gavin White, Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Adrian Spillane.