Manager Stephen Kenny has named a 25-man squad for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia and the Nations League games against Wales and Finland.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne is included as he continues to impress for the SSE Airtricty League Premier Division leaders.

The south east is represented by Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams and Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby – both from Waterford, while Tipperary’s Shane Long (Southampton) is named among the strikers.

The squad will assemble in Dublin on Sunday before flying to Slovakia on Tuesday.

The squad in full is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders

Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).