Tipperary forward Mark Kehoe says there’s no lack of freedom playing for the Premier County under Liam Sheedy.

The Portroe man returned to bring Liam McCarthy back to Thurles in August, and the Premier will still be the ones to beat come championship, despite an early exit from the Munster Hurling League after losing 2-22 to 1-17 to Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds last night.

And the Kilsheelan-Kilcash man says he’s allowed show his natural skills under Sheedy’s reign.

“It’s the freedom we’re allowed play in Tipp, knowing that trying those things – it won’t lead to being taken off if you miss.

“Once you’re allowed play with freedom and try different things and you’re allowed try different things, that’s how you unlock defences. Hurling is not a complicated game, once you get out

“Liam has put all the resources we need. Once we’re willing to put it in, the backroom team he’s put in wioll give us such feedback to be able to prove outr game. That’s one of Liam’s main points, to get as good a backroom team as possible so he has the backup he needs.”

Kehoe was speaking on our last SportsBeat Roundup of the year, where we also spoke to WIT Wildcats American import Maria Palarino, and to Rianna Jarrett, our final Beat South-East Sports Star of the month award winner.