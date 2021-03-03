Following the recent announcement of Waterford’s 10-year development plan, another South-Eastern county board has outlined its objectives for the next five years, with another huge Wexford name set to be involved.

Katie Taylor’s former coach and current Team USA Boxing head coach Billy Walsh will be involved in a new committee heading a development program which Wexford GAA say will ‘cater for the holistic development of our best young players aged 17-21 to deliver a structure to ensure that we consistently challenge for top honours in the coming decade.’

Wexford GAA say an investment of €5 million will be put into the game, mainly centering on the development of young players, and the promotion of games in schools, in order to create a golden generation in the future.

At least 15 full-time games promotion officers will also be newly recruited in the next five years, with the board saying that the participation rates of 6-11-year-olds in the county has increased by 25%.

Five hundred children per year will participate in a new Very Important Player program, offering a ‘quality sporting experience’ to children with special educational needs, who may find it difficult to successfully participate on mainstream sports teams.

The board will add pitches for male and female teams, as well as a sensory garden in Ferns, to turn their centre of excellence into a ‘unique Centre of Excellence and Inclusion, which will be used to support the VIP Programme.

To find this, the county board have launched a new membership scheme, called the Cairde Loch Garman Premium programme – giving supporters an opportunity to advance buy All-Ireland championship tickets, among other features, for €30 a year.

We have a top-class coaching structure in the county that is recognised by teachers and parents as the best in class” said Chairman Micheál Martin at the launch of the “Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile” strategic plan.

“We will further develop this area as we enhance our reputation as the leading organisation in our county for well-being, inclusivity and excellence”.