Katie Taylor secures third world title following decisive victory over Rose Volante

Katie Taylor beat Brazilian Rose Volante to add a WBO strap to her WBA and IBF titles.

The Olympic gold medallist stopped the Brazilian in the ninth round.

Katie Taylor celebrates after defeating Rose Volante. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Jono Carroll failed in his brave bid to win a world title on his US debut after he lost a unanimous decision to IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in Philadelphia.

Farmer, 29, saw off the challenge of the 26-year-old in his home city in his third title defence since winning the belt over Billy Dib in August last year.

The fight was scored 117-110, 117-111, 117-111 in Farmer’s favour after 12 gruelling rounds, handing Carroll his first loss.

It was a brave effort from the Dubliner in his US debut, finding his way through the early round with a number of body shots and maintaining a high work rate.

But Farmer showed no signs of tiring, getting the better of each round with more accurate and punishing body shots and leaving Carroll with a cut above the eye by the second round and without his gumshield in the fifth.

Farmer really showed his edge in the 11th, wobbling Carroll with a huge right shot to set up a tense final round where, despite the defeat, the Irishman rounded off his courageous display.

