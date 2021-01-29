Boxing star Katie Taylor has been crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for the second time in her career, becoming only the fourth ever athlete in the history of the competition to win it more than once.

The Bray boxer has had a big 2020, with her rematch against Delphine Persoon sending shockwaves around the world, while a free-to-air Sky TV showdown against Miriam Gutiérrez gained a prime time Saturday night slot, cementing Taylor as one of the country’s most succesful athletes.

It follows a second successive crowning as Female Fighter of the Year by both the Ring Magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), recognised as the most prestigious awards in the industry, while Taylor was also nominated by the BBC for their ‘World Sports Star’ award.

Taylor fought off competition from fancied rival, Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sam Bennett, whose incredible 2020 saw the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider claim the yellow sprint jersey at the Tour de France, by finishing first across the line on the final stage at the Champs D’Elysées in Paris.

The Limerick senior hurling team won the Team of the Year award after their All-Ireland hurling success, while their manager John Kiely won the Manager of the Year award, after they overcame a resurgent Waterford to win a second All-Ireland title in three years.

While Oisín O’Callaghan, who lives in the Ballyhoura Mountains near the Tipperary border – won young sportsperson of the year, winning the Downhill Junior World Championship at just 17.