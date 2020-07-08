Waterford FC have announced that John Sheridan will take over as manager of the club.

The 55-year-old former Leeds star will take charge of the Blues ahead of the 31st of July league restart, and will be assisted by first-team coach Fran Rocket.

Sheridan also made 34 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, being a part of squads for the 1988 European Championship, and 1990 & ’94 World Cup squads.

Speaking to the club, Sheridan said “I am under no illusions of the task in hand. Speaking to Lee and others around the club, I am more than aware of what the club means to fans, and those involved.

“We’ll be looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible and getting sharp again ahead of the resumption of the league.”

He manages in the League of Ireland for the first time after spells with several Football League squads.