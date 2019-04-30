Former Republic of Ireland captain John O’Shea will retire at the end of the season, his current club Reading have announced on Twitter.
The 38-year-old earned 118 caps for his country and played at the European Championships in 2012 and 2016.
O’Shea, who has played 10 times for Reading this season, won the Champions League, five Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup during his 12 years at Manchester United.
The Waterford man was also Irish player of the year in 2014.
Today, his 38th birthday, O’Shea announced his retirement having spent the final season of his playing career at Reading after seven-year stint at Sunderland.