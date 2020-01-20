John Delaney has resigned from the UEFA Executive Committee, with immediate effect.

The Waterford native’s time as an executive committee member was due to end next year, but he has now resigned with immediate effect.

Delaney – whose association with the FAI ended in September – has been part of the UEFA Executive Committee since April 2017.

Delaney had been Chief Executive of the FAI from 2005 until March 2019, when he moved to a specially-created role of Executive Vice President until his eventual resignation from the association.