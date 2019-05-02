Cork City have appointed John Cotter as their interim first-team manager with immediate effect.

His backroom team will be made up of club captain Alan Bennett and Head of Academy Colin Healy.

The trio will take charge of City’s game away to Bohemians at Dalymount Park tomorrow.

Cotter was assistant manager under John Caulfield since 2014, until Caulfield’s departure yesterday following a poor start to the season. The 2017 League champions are currently eighth in the standings, with only three points from their last eight games.

“I’m delighted and honoured to take up this new interim role,” said Cotter.

“I’m looking forward to getting the head down now and trying to get the club back up the table as quickly as possible.

“We have an excellent team of backroom staff that can achieve that.”

More to follow…