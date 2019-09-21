“Without volunteerism – especially in rural parts of Ireland – communities would collapse.”

Irish Times sports journalist and activist was speaking on this week’s SportsBeat Roundup about the upcoming Volunteer in Sport awards, run by the Irish Sports Foundation.

The Cork native is one of 12 on the judging panel, and says the worth of the awards can’t be underestimated.

“Sport is my passion. I was always aware that I would never kick a ball, and these awards weren’t around, so I never had something that I had to aspire to be.

“For people living with a disability it’s a great social outlet, and no matter what your ability, everyone wants to feel a part of something.”

We also hear from the Waterford Badminton Association, who are under the spotlight for this month’s Clubfocus.

And finally, Dungarvan native Joe Gough talks to us about another fantastic European Masters Championships in Venice, where he took home two gold medals in the middle distance category.