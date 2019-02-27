Cork GAA has wished Cloyne’s Jerry O’Sullivan well in his bid to be elected Uachtarán Cumann Luthchleas Gae next year.

Mr O’Sullivan recently ended a six-year stint as Vice-Chairman and Chairperson of the Munster Council.

He also chaired the Cork County Board from 2009 to 2011.

Other roles include County Vice-Chairperson, Youth Officer and Coaching Officer.

At Tuesday’s county board meeting, Cork chair Tracey Kennedy said:

“The executive this evening has approved the nomination of Jerry O’Sullivan who intends to run for Uachtaran in next year’s election.

“We wish him all the very best in his endeavours and everyone on this board fully supports his candidacy.”

Share it:













Don't Miss