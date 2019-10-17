Wexford Youths and Ireland international striker Rianna Jarrett has admitted she had questions about herself having failed to score for Ireland in her first few international starts.

The youngster has struggled with several major injuries in the last few years, but it all came together for her in the last month, scoring her first international goal and earning player of the match on her return to the Irish setup, as well as scoring a brace as Wexford Youths qualified for yet another FAI Cup final.

“I couldn’t have asked for better. Obviously I was delighted to be named as part of the setup to begin with, and then the manager gave me the nod to start up top, and I like to think I’ve repaid her!

“I’m absolutely over the moon to get my first international goal, I think I’ve played nine times for the senior team, and obviously as games go on without a goal, you start to have questions in the back of your mind, so it was brilliant to get the goal.”

Another two followed against Galway WFC in the cup semi, where we spoke to her at a chilly Ferrycarrig Park.

“The Aviva is the first game on the calendar that everyone looks at, even though it’s the last! To say you’ve played a cup final at your national stadium is unbelievable, and we’ve been fortunate enough that we’ve won two out of three up there, and we’re looking to give a good performance and win it again up there.”

This week we chart the incredible journey of Tadhg Furlong from those who know him best, as Kev speaks to New Ross rugby club, where it all began for the Campile man.

Stephanie O’Shea, WIT Wildcats co-captain, calls into the studio to chat about their season thus far in the Basketball Ireland Women’s Superleague.

And finally we have the focus of this month’s Club Focus, Gymstars Gymnastics club in Wexford, who have a massive trip to Israel on the horizon.

