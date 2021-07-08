Kevin Galvin

The Japanese government has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, two weeks before the start of the Olympics.

The measure – which will last until the August the 22nd – has been brought in with Covid-19 cases in the city hitting a two-month high.

Authorities are expected to meet later to decide if all spectators will be banned from the Games, with local paper Asahi daily reporting that the government is set to ban all spectators from attending Olympic events, meaning the games of the 32nd Olympiad will take place in empty stadiums.

According to Reuters, talks are set to begin at noon Irish time as to whether spectators will be allowed, with public health experts saying that not having fans would be the safest option.

