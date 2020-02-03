Jack Kennedy to miss Cheltenham following Leopardstown fall

By Press Association

Jack Kennedy will miss the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a broken leg at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Kennedy was hurt in a race that came just half an hour after winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Delta Work.

He was unseated from the Gordon Elliott-trained Dallas Des Pictons at the fourth fence in the two-mile five-furlong handicap chase that followed the feature race of the day.

Kennedy was attended to by racecourse medics and the fence was not jumped on the final circuit.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for an X-ray and further assessment on his right leg, with the unfortunate news later confirmed.

An update from Dr Jennifer Pugh on the official IHRB Twitter feed this evening read: “Jack has had surgery on his leg this morning and thankfully that went well. Unfortunately at this stage the timing will mean Jack will miss Cheltenham.

“Hopefully he should get home from hospital tomorrow.”