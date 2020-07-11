Additional reporting by Press Association

Former Republic of Ireland football manager Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.

The 85-year-old passed away peacefully at his Northumberland home on Friday, his family said in a statement.

Charlton had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and was also battling dementia.

“Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85,” his family said.

“He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

“As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

“His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.”

In 1985, Charlton became the first non-Irish manager of the Republic of Ireland.

He steered the team to their first major finals at Euro 88 and two years later led them to their first World Cup finals at Italia 90.

The FAI said it is “deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever.”

Charlton’s granddaughter, journalist Emma Wilkinson, tweeted: “Beyond sad to have to say goodbye to my beloved Grandad, Jack Charlton. He enriched so many lives through football, friendship and family. He was a kind, funny and thoroughly genuine man and our family will miss him enormously.”