It’s another busy day ahead for the Allianz National Hurling League with three South East teams in action following last nights South East Derby.

Waterford made sure to stop Carlow from rising with a 3-15 to 0-10 win at Fraher Field last night.

Today all eyes are on Kilkenny in Division 1A as Limerick travel to Nowlan Park at 2pm.

Limerick welcome the Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch into their starting team, while Walter Walsh returns to the Kilkenny line-up for his first start of the campaign.

The Kilkenny team is as follows:

Eoin Murphy Glenmore Tommy Walsh Tullaroan Conor Delaney Erin’s Own Enda Morrissey Bennettsbridge Padraig Walsh Tullaroan Paddy Deegan O’Loughlin Gaels Paul Murphy Danesfort Conor Fogarty Erin’s Own Martin Keoghan Tullaroan Richie Leahy Rower Inistioge Walter Walsh Tullogher Rosbercon James Maher St Lachtains Billy Ryan Graigue-Ballycallan Kevin Kelly St Patricks John Donnelly Thomastown

In Wexford host Tipperary, with the sides sharing identical records after their opening matches.

Liam Sheedy has made five changes to his Tipp side, with Paul Maher, Jason Forde and John O’Dwyer among those to come in.

Gates Open at 12.30 and Gardaí in Wexford advice motorists to come early as large crowds and delays are expected.

Traffic/ Parking restrictions will be in place around Innovate Wexford Park with Designated Parking facilities provided at Clonard Church, St Peters College, North End Soccer Club, and Public Car Parking Facilities in Wexford Town and its Environs.

Teams as follows:

The Wexford Senior Hurling Team to face @TipperaryGAA in Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game @InnovateCloud Wexford Park. Throw in 2pm. pic.twitter.com/CkeIZRwOI7 — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 16, 2019

2/2 Paul Maher gets his first start of the league in goal, while Séamus Kennedy returns to the back-line having recovered from his recent injury. While up front Jason Forde, John O’Dwyer & Niall O’Meara all come into the attack for the trip to Innovate Wexford Park. pic.twitter.com/PptcXwZ6E5 — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) February 15, 2019

There’s one game in Division 1B.

New Dublin manager Mattie Kenny faces his toughest challenge so far, bringing his side to Pearse Stadium to face Galway.

The Tribesman will be hoping to bounce back from their draw with Carlow in their last game.

In Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League, Dublin host Limerick, and Kilkenny face Offaly in Group 1.

In Group 2, Waterford go up against Galway, and it’s Wexford versus Tipperary in another South East derby in Enniscorthy.

