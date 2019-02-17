It’s another busy day ahead for the Allianz National Hurling League with three South East teams in action following last nights South East Derby.

Waterford made sure to stop Carlow from rising with a 3-15 to 0-10  win at Fraher Field last night.

Today all eyes are on Kilkenny in Division 1A as Limerick travel to Nowlan Park at 2pm.

Limerick welcome the Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch into their starting team, while Walter Walsh returns to the Kilkenny line-up for his first start of the campaign.

The Kilkenny team is as follows:

Eoin Murphy Glenmore
Tommy Walsh Tullaroan
Conor Delaney Erin’s Own
Enda Morrissey Bennettsbridge
Padraig Walsh Tullaroan
Paddy Deegan O’Loughlin Gaels
Paul Murphy Danesfort
Conor Fogarty Erin’s Own
Martin Keoghan Tullaroan
Richie Leahy Rower Inistioge
Walter Walsh Tullogher Rosbercon
James Maher St Lachtains
Billy Ryan Graigue-Ballycallan
Kevin Kelly St Patricks
John Donnelly Thomastown

In Wexford host Tipperary, with the sides sharing identical records after their opening matches.

Liam Sheedy has made five changes to his Tipp side, with Paul Maher, Jason Forde and John O’Dwyer among those to come in.

Gates Open at 12.30 and Gardaí in Wexford advice motorists to come early as large crowds and delays are expected.

Traffic/ Parking restrictions will be in place around Innovate Wexford Park with Designated Parking facilities provided at Clonard Church, St Peters College, North End Soccer Club, and Public Car Parking Facilities in Wexford Town and its Environs.

Teams as follows:

 

There’s one game in Division 1B.

New Dublin manager Mattie Kenny faces his toughest challenge so far, bringing his side to Pearse Stadium to face Galway.

The Tribesman will be hoping to bounce back from their draw with Carlow in their last game.

 

In Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League, Dublin host Limerick, and Kilkenny face Offaly in Group 1.

In Group 2, Waterford go up against Galway, and it’s Wexford versus Tipperary in another South East derby in Enniscorthy.

 

 

Share it:
Don't Miss