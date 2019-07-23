Brendan Hyland has set a new Irish record, but narrowly missed out on Olympic qualification, at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju today.

Hyland swam a time of one minute 56.55 seconds in placing sixth in his semi-final of the 200-metre butterfly.

However, he was seven-hundredths of a second outside the Tokyo qualifying mark.

Hyland will have another chance to make the grade at the Swim Ireland Olympic Trials in April of next year.

Darragh Greene also set a new Irish record today – this time in the 50-metre breaststroke heats – before finishing 4th in his semi-final and 10th overall.