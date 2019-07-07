The fourth day of the Olympic qualifier at Laser World Championship Gold fleet in Japan today marked moving day for the event as the two Irish sailors started their Gold fleet final series for the top 52 boats in the 156-strong regatta.

On his first ever appearance at a senior-level world championship Ewan McMahon (Howth, Co. Dublin) showed good boatspeed throughout in what is already a strong debut for reaching the Gold fleet.

Finn Lynch (Bennekerry, Co. Carlow) won the eighth race with a 50-metre lead at the finish after starting-well and was with the top five boats at the first mark before pulling ahead.

Currently, Lynch lies 33rd overall having been 50th going into Sunday’s race.

“He didn’t need to do anything special as he is sailing well,” commented Vasilij Zbogar, Irish Sailing’s head Laser coach. “He just needed a spark to boost his confidence and that is exactly what he got.”