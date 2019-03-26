The Irish Football Association (IFA) has condemned sectarianism in a video which shows Northern Ireland fans singing an anti-Catholic chant.

The footage shows a group, many of whom are wearing Northern Ireland football tops, in a pub singing “we hate Catholics” to the tune of Tiffany’s ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’.

The 20-second video, which has been widely shared on social media, is believed to have been recorded in a crowded Belfast bar on Sunday evening, according to the BBC.

“This is utterly wrong and we condemn sectarianism in any form,” tweeted the official Northern Ireland national teams account last night.

The IFA subsequently stated that they’ll work to ban any supporters who can be identified from attending future matches.

“The Irish FA condemns sectarianism of any kind,” they said in a statement: “The chanting in the video was wrong and if those involved can be identified, the association will work to ensure that they are prevented from getting tickets for Northern Ireland matches.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long tweeted: “I hope that @NorthernIreland will work with the @PoliceServiceNI and real fans to verify this clip, identify those involved and ensure they are banned from future games.

“No place for this anywhere. None.”

Northern Ireland opened their Euro2020 qualifying campaign with two wins, including Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Belarus at Windsor Park.

