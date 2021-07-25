By Cillian Doyle.

Irish equestrian athletes will wear a yellow ribbon during this years Tokyo Games to honour a young Carlow teen.

Tiggy Hancock, aged 15, from Corries, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow died in June following a training accident in Dublin.

According to The Sunday Independent, the colour yellow was selected by Tiggy’s family as it was the Carlow teenager’s favourite colour, and it symbolises the “bright and bubbly” girl she was.

The paper also reports that the Hancock family and friends of Tiggy say her warm nature was felt by everybody in the equestrian community and the ribbon is a reminder of her “beautiful nature”.