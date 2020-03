Ireland’s six nations match against France is being postponed.

The French sports minister says it won’t go ahead because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

It’s the latest event to be affected by the spread of the virus.

It comes as the Taoiseach decides to cut short his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US to stay and deal with Covid 19.

Leo Varadkar had been due to travel to New York tomorrow for meetings at the UN but will skip that.

21 cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed in the Republic.